Why Amphenol Corporation (APH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -8.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $88.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $78.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.82% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.28% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.71, the stock is 5.04% and 9.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. APH registered -5.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.48%.

The stock witnessed a 15.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.96%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $46.97B and $12.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.87 and Fwd P/E is 26.12. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.25% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 595.30M, and float is at 591.63M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTER LUC,the company’sPresident, HES Division. SEC filings show that WALTER LUC sold 82,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $79.82 per share for a total of $6.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Doherty William J (President, CS Division) sold a total of 127,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $79.82 per share for $10.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $78.79 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 25,700 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading -4.79% down over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is -23.00% lower over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is 22.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.