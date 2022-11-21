Why Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is 14.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.32 and a high of $101.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $90.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.38% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.98% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.76, the stock is -3.52% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 9.45% off its SMA200. ORA registered 15.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.92%.

The stock witnessed a 8.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.49%, and is -9.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1385 employees, a market worth around $5.05B and $719.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.79 and Fwd P/E is 48.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.46% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.00M, and float is at 55.92M with Short Float at 9.35%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Byron G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wong Byron G. sold 1,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $101.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4267.0 shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Hatzir Shimon (EVP, Electricity Segment) sold a total of 4,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $100.09 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Granot David (Director) disposed off 743 shares at an average price of $101.00 for $75043.0. The insider now directly holds 3,760 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.02% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 6.39% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -21.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.