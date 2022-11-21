Why should you keep an eye on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is -1.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.24 and a high of $142.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $128.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.81% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -3.24% lower than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.08, the stock is 1.45% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. EA registered -5.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.52%.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.53%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 12900 employees, a market worth around $35.52B and $7.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.08% and -8.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 274.55M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Eric Charles,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Eric Charles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $129.56 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5730.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Singh Vijayanthimala (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $126.29 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25314.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Miele Laura (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $126.29 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 29,200 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading -82.76% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 18.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.