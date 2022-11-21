Why should you keep an eye on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -23.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $138.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $104.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $104.21, the stock is 6.32% and 9.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -2.95% off its SMA200. ICE registered -23.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.75%.

The stock witnessed a 15.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8935 employees, a market worth around $58.15B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.08 and Fwd P/E is 18.40. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -24.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Surdykowski Andrew J,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Surdykowski Andrew J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $105.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40507.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $94.96 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Sprecher Jeffrey C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 87,377 shares at an average price of $94.95 for $8.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,255,207 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -5.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.