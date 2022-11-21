Why should you keep an eye on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -42.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

Currently trading at $9.82, the stock is -9.11% and -11.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -10.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.56% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -48.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.52%.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -21.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.59% and -53.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 160.95M with Short Float at 9.82%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larson Tina Marriott,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Larson Tina Marriott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $10.96 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Borgeson Blake (Director) sold a total of 17,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $11.12 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.65 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Virani Shafique (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.31 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 83,160 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.50% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -6.19% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -84.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.