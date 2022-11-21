Why should you keep an eye on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -40.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.52, the stock is 5.38% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 9.25% off its SMA200. CAKE registered -13.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.22%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.60%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 45800 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.19% and -18.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.65M, and float is at 47.74M with Short Float at 14.39%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $34.51 per share for a total of $17255.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15101.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $40.69 per share for $16276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5716.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $42.05 for $21025.0. The insider now directly holds 14,601 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -15.55% down over the past 12 months and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is 40.19% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -15.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.