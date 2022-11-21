Why YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -49.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.86 and a high of $107.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $42.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.79% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.4% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.16, the stock is 20.67% and 27.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -8.92% off its SMA200. YETI registered -59.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.26%.

The stock witnessed a 43.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.44 and Fwd P/E is 14.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.33% and -60.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.21M, and float is at 85.98M with Short Float at 8.74%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69110.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -16.63% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -43.42% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -72.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.