Will Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) is -86.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.55 and a high of $60.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOTV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07%.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -67.87% and -69.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.22 million and changing -15.69% at the moment leaves the stock -70.38% off its SMA200. NOTV registered -89.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -68.63%.

The stock witnessed a -69.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.13%, and is -65.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.39% over the week and 15.01% over the month.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $174.51M and $427.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.92. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.21% and -90.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 282.00% this year.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.51M, and float is at 19.14M with Short Float at 8.59%.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neff R Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Neff R Matthew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $21.12 per share for a total of $21123.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63388.0 shares.

Inotiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Neff R Matthew (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $19.10 per share for $19100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64388.0 shares of the NOTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Garrett Michael (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $23.06 for $23058.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV).