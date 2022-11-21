Will West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is -52.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.19 and a high of $475.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WST stock was last observed hovering at around $221.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.71% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.22% lower than the price target low of $206.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.00, the stock is -3.05% and -9.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -29.07% off its SMA200. WST registered -49.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.17%.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.76%, and is -10.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has around 10065 employees, a market worth around $16.43B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.08 and Fwd P/E is 30.60. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.12% and -52.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.40M, and float is at 73.57M with Short Float at 1.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Birkett Bernard,the company’sSr VP, CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Birkett Bernard sold 14,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $341.19 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795.0 shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that Abraham Silji (Chief Digital & Trans Officer) sold a total of 5,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $343.93 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3201.0 shares of the WST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Lai Quintin J (VP Corp Development & Strategy) disposed off 8,016 shares at an average price of $371.69 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 5,372 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -18.62% down over the past 12 months and Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is -7.21% lower over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -30.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.