Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -56.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.21 and a high of $376.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $136.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $138.73, the stock is -0.90% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -23.00% off its SMA200. ZS registered -62.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$68.34.

The stock witnessed a -7.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 4975 employees, a market worth around $19.56B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.95. Profit margin for the company is -35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.47% and -63.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Zscaler Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.40% this year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.37M, and float is at 85.10M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlossman Robert,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schlossman Robert sold 3,825 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $150.83 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Rajic Dali (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $168.00 per share for $3.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 8,045 shares at an average price of $167.97 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 135,381 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).