Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is -87.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $140.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $12.96, the stock is -24.27% and -32.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.53 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -54.17% off its SMA200. AFRM registered -90.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.15%.

The stock witnessed a -29.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.80%, and is -20.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 2552 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $1.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -90.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.93M, and float is at 217.57M with Short Float at 18.80%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rabois Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86434.0 shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that GIC Private Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,898 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.5 million shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, GIC Private Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 28,038 shares at an average price of $30.13 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,495,616 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).