AMC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Now

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -56.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $26.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1354.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is 11.84% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.76 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -21.55% off its SMA200. AMC registered -71.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.57.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.95%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3046 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $4.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.96% and -72.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.82M, and float is at 515.70M with Short Float at 19.75%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX CHRIS A,the company’sSVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1250.0 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that MCDONALD JOHN D (EVP, US OPERATIONS) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $23.91 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1463.0 shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, FRANK ELIZABETH F (EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $29.91 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,168 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -33.31% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -20.29% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -29.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.35% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 104.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.09.