Are we looking at the next big move in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -18.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is 0.27% and 1.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.88 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -18.35% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -22.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.11%.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.68%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $27.04B and $11.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.41 and Fwd P/E is 19.99. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -40.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 1.82%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -12.86% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 16.90% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 8.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.