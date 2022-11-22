Check out this: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) could be on the verge of a big rally

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is 56.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -7.18% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.72 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. GTE registered 56.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.23%.

The stock witnessed a -8.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.75%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $429.67M and $695.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.70 and Fwd P/E is 2.49. Distance from 52-week low is 88.38% and -44.65% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 360.00% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.31M, and float is at 349.58M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 134 times.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 23.85% up over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is 15.92% higher over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 87.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.