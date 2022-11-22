HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is -22.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $41.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $29.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $29.16, the stock is 2.45% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.67 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -11.98% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -7.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.83%.

The stock witnessed a 8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.69%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $29.28B and $64.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.12% and -29.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (112.70%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 166.10% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 3.18%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORES ENRIQUE,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that LORES ENRIQUE sold 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $25.23 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that MYERS MARIE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $33.05 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13500.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, LORES ENRIQUE (President and CEO) disposed off 34,000 shares at an average price of $32.67 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 551,204 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -7.81% down over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -25.35% lower over the same period.