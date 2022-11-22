Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) a good stock to buy now?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is -8.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $106.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $79.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.48% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -45.13% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.82, the stock is 4.05% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.71% off its SMA200. ORCL registered -15.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is 1.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 143000 employees, a market worth around $213.78B and $44.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.09. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.33% and -24.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.69B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOSKIN MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOSKIN MICHAEL J sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $80.08 per share for a total of $7.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82607.0 shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Screven Edward (Chief Corporate Architect) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $74.90 per share for $14.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.54 million shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Screven Edward (Chief Corporate Architect) disposed off 419,174 shares at an average price of $69.22 for $29.02 million. The insider now directly holds 2,492,613 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -29.45% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -36.09% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -35.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.