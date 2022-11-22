Is The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) a good stock to buy now?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.69 and a high of $79.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.84% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -6.76% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.00, the stock is 8.48% and 16.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 24.31% off its SMA200. TJX registered 11.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.99%.

The stock witnessed a 16.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 340000 employees, a market worth around $91.52B and $49.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.55 and Fwd P/E is 22.40. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.14% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.30%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 0.97%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canestrari Kenneth,the company’sSEVP – Group President. SEC filings show that Canestrari Kenneth sold 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $78.51 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that MEYROWITZ CAROL (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 39,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $78.02 per share for $3.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) disposed off 50,282 shares at an average price of $65.90 for $3.31 million. The insider now directly holds 696,439 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.70% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 6.15% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -36.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.