Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is 3.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.35 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.56% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is 0.97% and 1.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 1.80% off its SMA200. KDP registered 8.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.70%.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $52.98B and $13.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.78 and Fwd P/E is 20.67. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.94% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 886.40M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gamgort Robert James,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Gamgort Robert James sold 275,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $38.40 per share for a total of $10.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.7 million shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Gamgort Robert James (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 92,948 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $38.02 per share for $3.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.98 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Gamgort Robert James (Executive Chairman) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 4,071,134 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 12.61% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 12.83% higher over the same period.