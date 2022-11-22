MDLZ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Now

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -0.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $69.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $64.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.36% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.16% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.85, the stock is 4.88% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 5.46% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 8.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.14%.

The stock witnessed a 14.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.34%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $89.18B and $30.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.29 and Fwd P/E is 21.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 0.73%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargrove Robin S.,the company’sEVP, Res, Dev & Qlty. SEC filings show that Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $65.86 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32024.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) sold a total of 26,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $65.09 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Reynolds Fredric G (Director) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $63.29 for $5.7 million. The insider now directly holds 62,848 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 12.61% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 12.83% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 8.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.