OPEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Now

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -88.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $20.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is -21.53% and -39.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.92 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -70.78% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -91.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.04%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -31.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.66%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.75% and -91.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.39M with Short Float at 13.94%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Low Ah Kee Andrew,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 151,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $1.92 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.37 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) sold a total of 67,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.75 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 87,828 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,735,887 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).