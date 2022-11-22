Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -46.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.53% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is -4.97% and -23.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.56 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -29.66% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -65.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.85%, and is -12.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $9.11B and $642.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.61% and -67.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 522.92M with Short Float at 13.78%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -0.45% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -1.66% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -63.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.