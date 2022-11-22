QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -34.27% Change This Year

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -34.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.93 and a high of $193.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.65% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.92% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.48% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.20, the stock is 2.95% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 million and changing -2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -12.88% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -35.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.02%.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.58%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $133.67B and $44.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.92% and -37.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.18%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L,the company’sSVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 2,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $121.10 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that ROGERS ALEXANDER H (President QTL & Global Affairs) sold a total of 5,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $114.99 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44572.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, CATHEY JAMES J (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,084 shares at an average price of $126.51 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 917 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -53.56% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -9.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.