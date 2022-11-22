Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HOOD Stock Is Going Next

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is -50.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $30.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -16.51% and -14.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.05 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -14.92% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -69.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.16.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.09B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -71.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 882.36M, and float is at 694.68M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tenev Vladimir,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tenev Vladimir sold 29,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $11.63 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Bhatt Baiju (Chief Creative Officer) sold a total of 29,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $11.63 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 27,181 shares at an average price of $10.11 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 211,567 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).