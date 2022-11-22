The Gap Inc. (GPS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -19.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $24.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $10.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -103.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.25, the stock is 23.73% and 39.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.53 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 25.22% off its SMA200. GPS registered -40.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.95%.

The stock witnessed a 38.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.09%, and is 15.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $15.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.80. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.93% and -42.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.00M, and float is at 178.10M with Short Float at 17.63%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laughton Mary Beth,the company’sPresident & CEO, Athleta. SEC filings show that Laughton Mary Beth sold 11,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $11.28 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31561.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Laughton Mary Beth (President & CEO, Athleta) sold a total of 6,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $10.07 per share for $64317.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31561.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) disposed off 16,755 shares at an average price of $12.51 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 98,980 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.70% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 11.24% higher over the same period.