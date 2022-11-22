These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -15.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $169.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $133.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $133.05, the stock is 2.82% and 12.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 7.07% off its SMA200. JPM registered -17.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.17%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 288474 employees, a market worth around $386.47B and $74.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.37% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.77%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petno Douglas B,the company’sCEO Commercial Banking. SEC filings show that Petno Douglas B sold 5,139 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $135.01 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Scher Peter (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 1,311 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $133.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33662.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Scher Peter (Vice Chairman) disposed off 1,310 shares at an average price of $125.02 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 34,973 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.32% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -17.82% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -4.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.