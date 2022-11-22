These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -38.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.29 and a high of $39.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -68.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.52, the stock is 3.30% and -4.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.57 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -31.52% off its SMA200. PARA registered -44.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.03%.

The stock witnessed a -3.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.41%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $11.98B and $30.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.12% and -52.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.83M with Short Float at 12.05%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -7.81% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -49.70% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -58.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.