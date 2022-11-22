These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -69.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $36.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -71.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.86, the stock is -12.98% and -21.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock -43.68% off its SMA200. QS registered -80.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.86%.

The stock witnessed a -15.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.85%, and is -9.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.93% and -81.33% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.30% this year.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 434.05M, and float is at 259.81M with Short Float at 20.20%.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.15 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $7.63 per share for $64825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the QS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Singh Mohit (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $69082.0. The insider now directly holds 302,157 shares of QuantumScape Corporation (QS).