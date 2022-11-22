Things appear to be looking up for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is -56.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.43 and a high of $265.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $81.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38%.

Currently trading at $80.26, the stock is -1.85% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -20.47% off its SMA200. ZM registered -68.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.15%.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.30%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8044 employees, a market worth around $24.17B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.82 and Fwd P/E is 22.01. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.95% and -69.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.55M, and float is at 220.10M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sankarlingam Velchamy,the company’sPres. of Engineering & Product. SEC filings show that Sankarlingam Velchamy sold 2,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 at a price of $71.59 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15869.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $109.14 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70531.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Bawa Aparna (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 404 shares at an average price of $111.17 for $44913.0. The insider now directly holds 72,935 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).