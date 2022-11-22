Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -22.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.82% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.75% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.59, the stock is 7.62% and 15.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -0.13% off its SMA200. WBA registered -13.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.70%.

The stock witnessed a 18.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.41%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $35.44B and $132.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.56% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.50M, and float is at 714.46M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHLICHTING NANCY M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHLICHTING NANCY M sold 16,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $39.89 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5515.0 shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,234,153 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $154.60 per share for $2.05 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39.63 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,000,000 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $363.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,247,092 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.70% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 5.08% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 66.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.