Analysts suggest Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) could spike 20.85% in a year

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is -34.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.47 and a high of $304.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $157.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 32.32% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -89.96% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.96, the stock is 32.14% and 45.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 20.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.66% off its SMA200. BURL registered -27.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.60%.

The stock witnessed a 51.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.02%, and is 21.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has around 14803 employees, a market worth around $11.90B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.59 and Fwd P/E is 31.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.42% and -37.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.80% this year.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.80M, and float is at 65.31M with Short Float at 7.63%.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -47.82% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 4.77% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -35.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.