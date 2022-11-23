Are we looking at the next big move in Asana Inc. (ASAN)?

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -76.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.67 and a high of $134.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.19% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.55, the stock is -9.57% and -17.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -36.76% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -83.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.29%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.69%, and is -20.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $3.59B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.00% and -86.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.88M with Short Float at 28.04%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B,the company’sGC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 1,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $43782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,754 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 612,106 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).