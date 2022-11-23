Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is -67.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.72 and a high of $136.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTLT stock was last observed hovering at around $41.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $41.54, the stock is -17.40% and -37.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -55.67% off its SMA200. CTLT registered -67.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.07%.

The stock witnessed a -39.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.55%, and is -15.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.03% and -69.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.00M, and float is at 179.31M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Catalent Inc. (CTLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grippo Michael J,the company’sSVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. SEC filings show that Grippo Michael J sold 2,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $65.83 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17792.0 shares.

Catalent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that Hawkeswood Thomas W (Pres. Pharma Prod Delivery Div) sold a total of 930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $77.46 per share for $72038.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5364.0 shares of the CTLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Hopson Ricky (Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div) disposed off 2,216 shares at an average price of $89.59 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 17,095 shares of Catalent Inc. (CTLT).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -16.48% lower over the same period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is 77.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.