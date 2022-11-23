Check out this: MetLife Inc. (MET) could be on the verge of a big rally

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 23.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.05 and a high of $76.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $75.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.59% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.21% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.92, the stock is 4.51% and 12.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 15.67% off its SMA200. MET registered 23.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.41%.

The stock witnessed a 10.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.47%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $59.86B and $73.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.91 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.83% and 0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 795.80M, and float is at 659.31M with Short Float at 1.68%.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goulart Steven J,the company’sEVP & Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Goulart Steven J sold 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $67.60 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55299.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DEBEL MARLENE (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $67.60 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55299.0 shares of the MET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Goulart Steven J (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 56,857 shares at an average price of $70.29 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 215,376 shares of MetLife Inc. (MET).

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -16.11% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 50.96% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -57.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.