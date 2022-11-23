Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is -65.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.37 and a high of $212.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NET stock was last observed hovering at around $45.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.02% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 10.06% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.97, the stock is -9.88% and -15.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -36.67% off its SMA200. NET registered -75.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.95%.

The stock witnessed a -16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.02%, and is -20.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has around 3181 employees, a market worth around $15.22B and $894.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 301.81. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -78.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.30% this year.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.59M, and float is at 282.11M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cloudflare Inc. (NET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEIFERT THOMAS J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $45.62 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86433.0 shares.

Cloudflare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Kramer Douglas James (General Counsel) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $55.99 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62299.0 shares of the NET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Prince Matthew (CEO & Chair of the Board) disposed off 52,384 shares at an average price of $52.89 for $2.77 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).