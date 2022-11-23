Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is -72.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $85.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is -11.16% and -13.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -30.58% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -73.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.22%.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.51%, and is -14.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $6.08B and $537.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.22% and -75.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.27M, and float is at 151.39M with Short Float at 10.12%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kreps Edward Jay,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kreps Edward Jay sold 232,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $22.47 per share for a total of $5.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Volpi Michelangelo (Director) sold a total of 164,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $23.01 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, INDEX VENTURES VII (JERSEY), L (10% Owner) disposed off 24,140 shares at an average price of $23.01 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).