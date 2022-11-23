Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.6% Upside

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -6.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.76 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $97.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.6% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.34% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.68, the stock is 3.71% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.83% off its SMA200. DUK registered -2.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.54%.

The stock witnessed a 10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27605 employees, a market worth around $74.23B and $28.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.62% and -16.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.40% this year.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.27M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jamil Dhiaa M.,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jamil Dhiaa M. sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $95.01 per share for a total of $85510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58057.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CCO) sold a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $93.57 per share for $38832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CCO) disposed off 415 shares at an average price of $94.46 for $39201.0. The insider now directly holds 112,827 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -3.72% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 4.48% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -18.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.