FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) down -92.73% since start of the year

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) is -92.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 18.36% and -53.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing 47.57% at the moment leaves the stock -90.86% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -92.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.78%.

The stock witnessed a -9.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -92.86%, and is 46.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.61% over the week and 21.53% over the month.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $16.24M and $0.14M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00. Distance from 52-week low is 72.25% and -93.45% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 360.40% this year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.05M, and float is at 25.42M with Short Float at 0.01%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.