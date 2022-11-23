indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.25% Upside

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is -35.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is 0.19% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 5.53% off its SMA200. INDI registered -47.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.23%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.04%, and is -10.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $96.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.86% and -51.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 14.68%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kee Scott David,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kee Scott David sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $8.82 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 669.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $7.48 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 669 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).