Is Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) a good stock to buy now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 7.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.78 and a high of $101.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $101.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.03% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -17.23% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.16, the stock is 7.34% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. MNST registered 14.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.91%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.08%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 4092 employees, a market worth around $53.42B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.07 and Fwd P/E is 34.39. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.73% and 1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 528.62M, and float is at 368.59M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tirre Emelie,the company’sPresident of the Americas. SEC filings show that Tirre Emelie sold 74,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $98.96 per share for a total of $7.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21038.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Carling Guy (President of EMEA) sold a total of 36,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $97.66 per share for $3.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25901.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, KELLY THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,996 shares at an average price of $93.92 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 25,777 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is 12.40% higher over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 12.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.