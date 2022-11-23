Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) a good stock to buy now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.54 and a high of $53.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $43.43, the stock is 0.95% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.36% off its SMA200. UAL registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.47%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $14.01B and $40.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.21% and -18.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.80M, and float is at 325.89M with Short Float at 5.47%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hart Gregory L,the company’sEVP & Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Hart Gregory L sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $39.54 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25258.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $35.64 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $35.84 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 125,000 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -13.93% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -28.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.