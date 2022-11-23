Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -43.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.59 and a high of $76.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.11% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.89, the stock is -5.78% and -13.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -27.64% off its SMA200. LNC registered -44.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.61%.

The stock witnessed a -24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.70%, and is 13.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $19.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.22. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.33% and -49.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.71M, and float is at 153.12M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Connelly Deirdre P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Connelly Deirdre P bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $37.41 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that GLASS DENNIS R (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $58.13 per share for $2.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the LNC stock.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading 23.05% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is 1.00% higher over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 28.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.