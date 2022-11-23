OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -81.43% Change This Year

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) is -81.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.35 and a high of $36.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.44% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.44% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -40.42% and -57.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.56 million and changing -19.18% at the moment leaves the stock -76.11% off its SMA200. ONCS registered -87.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.27%.

The stock witnessed a -55.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.19%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.48% over the week and 18.63% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 0.06. Distance from 52-week low is 17.01% and -89.14% from its 52-week high.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.79M, and float is at 0.79M with Short Float at 0.35%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DelAversano Robert J,the company’sVP, Finance. SEC filings show that DelAversano Robert J sold 283 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22975.0 shares.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that DelAversano Robert J (VP, Finance) sold a total of 284 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $0.71 per share for $202.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23258.0 shares of the ONCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, DelAversano Robert J (VP, Finance) disposed off 274 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $227.0. The insider now directly holds 23,542 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS).