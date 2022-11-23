Positives for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) as stock gains in recent trading

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 27.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.64 and a high of $296.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $288.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $269.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.68% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -59.47% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $287.05, the stock is 3.17% and 13.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 17.30% off its SMA200. AMGN registered 41.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%.

The stock witnessed a 9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.41%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has around 24200 employees, a market worth around $153.17B and $26.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.51% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amgen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 535.00M, and float is at 532.35M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khosla Rachna,the company’sSVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that Khosla Rachna sold 387 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $292.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6630.0 shares.

Amgen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Grygiel Nancy A. (SVP & CCO) sold a total of 545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $293.54 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13009.0 shares of the AMGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Williams R Sanders (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $249.96 for $49992.0. The insider now directly holds 5,301 shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.72% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -4.14% lower over the same period.