Positives for Rollins Inc. (ROL) as stock gains in recent trading

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.50 and a high of $43.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.58% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.13% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.86% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.54, the stock is -4.66% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing -6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 11.51% off its SMA200. ROL registered 12.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.33%.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 16482 employees, a market worth around $19.19B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.32 and Fwd P/E is 47.87. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.71% and -8.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.32M, and float is at 234.09M with Short Float at 5.46%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chandler Elizabeth B,the company’sCORPORATE SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Chandler Elizabeth B sold 7,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $42.41 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93016.0 shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. (PRESIDENT & COO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. (PRESIDENT & COO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 172,539 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -36.51% down over the past 12 months and Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) that is -24.94% lower over the same period.