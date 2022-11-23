Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Is Down -12.56% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -12.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $57.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.1% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.35, the stock is 2.15% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -9.48% off its SMA200. PEG registered -8.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.07%.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.22%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12684 employees, a market worth around $28.20B and $9.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.12% and -22.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.20% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.95M, and float is at 497.99M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $57.14 per share for a total of $11428.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29976.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $58.19 per share for $11638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30121.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, LaRossa Ralph A (President and CEO) disposed off 1,054 shares at an average price of $65.75 for $69303.0. The insider now directly holds 82,649 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -2.56% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 2.53% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 28.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.