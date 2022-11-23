Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Is Up 11.60% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $68.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $68.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -16.76% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.72, the stock is 11.18% and 17.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 21.10% off its SMA200. QSR registered 16.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.82%.

The stock witnessed a 19.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.66%, and is 13.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $20.64B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.01 and Fwd P/E is 22.47. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.07% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 301.40M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siddiqui Sami A.,the company’sBrand Pres., Popeyes, Americas. SEC filings show that Siddiqui Sami A. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $67.03 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that SWEENEY THECLA (Director) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $58.60 per share for $41020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1350.0 shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Dunnigan Matthew (CFO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $58.97 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 41,449 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 8.40% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -1.42% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -25.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.