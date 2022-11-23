Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) down -49.83% since start of the year

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is -49.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.97 and a high of $21.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -23.82% and -28.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -39.48% off its SMA200. TDS registered -47.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.86%.

The stock witnessed a -36.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.84%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.68 and Fwd P/E is 44.54. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.46% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 91.11M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Clarence A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $78819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15511.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) sold a total of 12,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $19.59 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11315.0 shares of the TDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) disposed off 9,390 shares at an average price of $19.57 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 24,017 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -57.20% down over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -29.02% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is 1.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.