These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -96.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.71% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 19.78% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 16.51% at the moment leaves the stock -85.20% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -96.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.93%.

The stock witnessed a 18.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.72%, and is 8.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.21% over the week and 15.51% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -65.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.22% and -97.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.51M, and float is at 202.53M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilk Jason,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $15.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 97,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $0.36 per share for $35330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92.35 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 400,974 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 92,449,407 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).