These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is -22.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.22 and a high of $64.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.63% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.24, the stock is 5.53% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -0.03% off its SMA200. BK registered -22.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.03%.

The stock witnessed a 10.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.26%, and is 3.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has around 51100 employees, a market worth around $36.01B and $4.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 57.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.90% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 811.30M, and float is at 806.94M with Short Float at 0.74%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smits Hanneke,the company’sSr. Exec. Vice President. SEC filings show that Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82256.0 shares.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that McCarthy J Kevin (SEVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $39.37 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, GIBBONS THOMAS P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 134,000 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $5.79 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.83% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -6.42% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -9.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.