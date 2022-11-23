Things appear to be looking up for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 8.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.76 and a high of $77.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $71.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.16% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -34.07% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.74, the stock is 9.35% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 20.39% off its SMA200. ON registered 19.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.30%.

The stock witnessed a 12.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $31.29B and $8.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.13 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.75% and -4.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 306.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 432.90M, and float is at 430.73M with Short Float at 5.04%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $68.01 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22931.0 shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) sold a total of 4,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) disposed off 2,813 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 167,341 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -49.81% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -4.20% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -31.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.